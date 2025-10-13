Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Türkiye hold third trilateral speakers' meeting kicks off in Islamabad

The Third Trilateral Meeting of the Speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye has officially begun in Islamabad, Report has announced.

The event started with an Executive Session, bringing together Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis; Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly; and Numan Kurtulmus, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

During the meeting, the parliamentary leaders emphasized the importance of strong fraternal ties among the three nations and their legislatures. They expressed confidence that the trilateral dialogue would further strengthen cooperation and help achieve common goals in inter-parliamentary relations.

The Executive Session featured an exchange of views on the topics listed on the agenda.

Following this, the official opening ceremony of the trilateral meeting commenced. The event will continue throughout the day with speeches by the parliamentary speakers and broader discussions involving members of parliament from all three countries.