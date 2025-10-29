Azerbaijan opens embassy in Oman
Foreign policy
- 29 October, 2025
- 17:45
Azerbaijan has officially opened its embassy in Oman.
According to Report, the opening ceremony of the embassy in Muscat took place on Wednesday.
