Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Azerbaijan opens embassy in Oman

    Foreign policy
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 17:45
    Azerbaijan opens embassy in Oman

    Azerbaijan has officially opened its embassy in Oman.

    According to Report, the opening ceremony of the embassy in Muscat took place on Wednesday.

    Azerbaijan Embassy Oman opening ceremony
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın Omandakı səfirliyinin rəsmi açılışı olub
    Photo
    Посольство Азербайджана открылось в Омане

    Latest News

    18:56
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of Senate of Romanian Parliament

    Foreign policy
    18:43
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan sign memorandum on judicial cooperation

    Incident
    18:23

    European Commission reiterates support for Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization

    Foreign policy
    18:07

    Tbilisi to host concert program on Azerbaijan's Victory Day

    Region
    18:03
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye strengthen co-op in insurance sector

    Finance
    17:58

    Azerbaijan and Belarus discuss joint elevator manufacturing in Aghdam

    Business
    17:45
    Photo

    Azerbaijan opens embassy in Oman

    Foreign policy
    17:41

    Azerbaijan and Belarus advance plans for agricultural settlement in Aghdam

    AIC
    17:40

    Azerbaijan monitors its citizen's detention in Montenegro via diplomatic channels

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed