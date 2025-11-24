Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan, Oman sign MoU in justice and legal affairs

    Foreign policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 18:42
    Azerbaijan, Oman sign MoU in justice and legal affairs

    The Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs of Oman have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in justice and legal fields, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani ministry.

    In this context, Azerbaijani Justice Minister Farid Ahmadov met with his Omani counterpart, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Saidi, during his working visit to Saudi Arabia.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed expanding the use of information and communication technologies in the justice sector, legal assistance, extradition, and the transfer of convicted persons. They emphasized that intensifying reciprocal visits and broadening exchanges of experience would further strengthen legal cooperation.

    As part of the meeting, the MoU was formally signed, providing for experience sharing across multiple areas. The document is expected to be mutually beneficial and contribute to the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Oman.

    Ministry of Justice Azerbaijan Oman Memorandum of Understanding
    Azərbaycan və Oman arasında ədliyyə və hüquq sahələrində əməkdaşlıq memorandumu imzalanıb
    Азербайджан и Оман подписали Меморандум о сотрудничестве в области юстиции и права

