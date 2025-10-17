Jafar Huseynzada, NATO PA Secretary General mull partnership
Foreign policy
- 17 October, 2025
- 17:44
The Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to NATO, Jafar Huseynzada, met with the newly appointed Secretary General of the NATO PA, Benedetta Berti, Azerbaijan"s mission said in a post on X.
According to Report, the parties discussed Azerbaijan-NATO partnership, cooperation within the Partnership for Peace program, joint activities in the NATO PA, and other related issues.
I was pleased to meet with the newly appointed Secretary General of the #NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Dr. Benedetta Berti @benedettabertiw. We had a good discussion on #Azerbaijan - @NATO partnership within the #PfP framework, cooperation at #NATOPA platform, as well as other… pic.twitter.com/Zi0cuXJm8M— Azerbaijan at NATO 🇦🇿 (@AzMissionNATO) October 17, 2025
