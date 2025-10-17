Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Jafar Huseynzada, NATO PA Secretary General mull partnership

    The Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to NATO, Jafar Huseynzada, met with the newly appointed Secretary General of the NATO PA, Benedetta Berti, Azerbaijan"s mission said in a post on X.

    According to Report, the parties discussed Azerbaijan-NATO partnership, cooperation within the Partnership for Peace program, joint activities in the NATO PA, and other related issues.

    Azerbaijan NATO Parliamentary Assembly Jafar Huseynzada
    Cəfər Hüseynzadə NATO PA-nın yeni baş katibi ilə tərəfdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Джафар Гусейнзаде обсудил партнерство с новым генсеком ПА НАТО

