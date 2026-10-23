Azerbaijan, NATO mull co-op prospects within Partnership for Peace program

The Head of the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO, Jafar Huseynzade, met with the NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Partnerships, Ambassador Kevin Hamilton, Report informs referring to Azerbaijan's Mission at NATO.

During the meeting, the parties had a fruitful discussion on the 3rd workshop of the Partner Capacity Coherence Initiative – 2026 (PCCI26) and the Self-Evaluation Level 1 (SEL1) exercise involving units of the Azerbaijan Army declared to NATO's Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) program, which was held jointly for the first time in Azerbaijan, future perspectives of cooperation within the Azerbaijan-NATO partnership, as well as other issues of mutual concern in the framework of the Partnership for Peace Program.