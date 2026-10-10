Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Fiji on National Day
Foreign policy
- 10 October, 2026
- 11:11
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated the people and government of the Republic of Fiji on the occasion of the country's National Day, Report informs.
"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Fiji on the occasion of Fiji's National Day! Happy National Day!" the MFA said on X.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Fiji on the occasion of Fiji’s National Day! Happy National Day! 🇦🇿🇫🇯 @MFAFiji https://t.co/OiUCJz9GN1— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 10, 2026
Azərbaycan XİN Ficini Milli Gün münasibətilə təbrik edib
МИД Азербайджана поздравил Фиджи с Национальным днем
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