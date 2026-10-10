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    Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Fiji on National Day

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 11:11
    Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Fiji on National Day

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated the people and government of the Republic of Fiji on the occasion of the country's National Day, Report informs.

    "Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of the Republic of Fiji on the occasion of Fiji's National Day! Happy National Day!" the MFA said on X.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Fiji National Day
    Azərbaycan XİN Ficini Milli Gün münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Фиджи с Национальным днем
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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