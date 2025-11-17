Azerbaijan MFA: 412 people have fallen victim to landmine explosions since 202

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 16:05
    Since the end of the 44-day War of 2020, 412 people have fallen victim to landmine explosions in Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said regarding the recent mine incident on the border with Armenia, Report informs.

    "Landmines continue to claim lives in Azerbaijan. Today, an employee of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) was seriously injured by a landmine explosion on the border with Armenia. Only since the end of 44-days War of 2020, 412 people have fallen victim to landmine explosions," the MFA said on X.

    This humanitarian tragedy that target civilians, impedes reconstruction, and obstructs safe return is a grave violation of international humanitarian law, said the foreign ministry.

    "This also highlights the urgent need for accelerated, international support for comprehensive de-mining operations," the MFA concluded.

    Azərbaycan XİN: Son beş ildə 412 nəfər mina qurbanı olub
    МИД Азербайджана: С 10 ноября 2020 года 412 человек стали жертвами мин

