Azerbaijan leads among South Caucasus countries on number of female lawmakers in parliament

    Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan leads among the countries of the South Caucasus on the representation of women in parliament.

    Report informs, the UN's Women in Politics report says.

    According to report, Azerbaijan was ranked 118th in terms of this ratio n parliament among 194 countries of the world. From neighbors of Azerbaijan, Georgia is 124th, Russia – 129th, Turkey – 132nd, Armenia - 160th.

    Leaders in the list were Rwanda and Bolivia. In these countries more than half of the deputy seats belong to female representatives.

    Notably, 21 out of 125 deputies in Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan are women.

