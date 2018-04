Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Japan Gursel Ismayilzade has met with Mayor of Osaka city Hirofumi Yoshimura.

Report informs referring to NHK, the sides have discussed possibility of exchange of experience in tourism and business.

The ambassador informed about government initiatives aimed at diversification of the economy. He stated that Azerbaijan is interested to study Japan’s know-how on agriculture and tourism.