    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull promising areas of strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 08:14
    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull promising areas of strategic partnership

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev during a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

    Jeyhun Bayramov once again congratulated Yermek Kosherbayev on his appointment as Kazakhstan's foreign minister and wished him success in his tenure.

    During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the level of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, and the exceptional role of high-level contacts between the two countries in developing cooperation was emphasized.

    An exchange of views took place on various aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as the current situation in the region.

    Prospects for cooperation in political, economic, trade, transport, communications, humanitarian, and other areas were discussed.

    The importance of further strengthening cooperation within a number of regional and international organizations of which Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are members, particularly the OTS and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), was noted.

    It was emphasized that the historic agreements reached during the meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington are of vital importance for ensuring peace and stability in the region.

    The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

    Azərbaycanla Qazaxıstan arasında strateji tərəfdaşlıq məsələləri müzakirə olunub - YENİLƏNİB
    Азербайджан и Казахстан обсудили перспективные направления стратегического партнерства - ОБНОВЛЕНО

