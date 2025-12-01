Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Azerbaijan-Italy cooperation in healthcare discussed in Baku

    Foreign policy
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 12:41
    Azerbaijan-Italy cooperation in healthcare discussed in Baku

    The current state and development prospects of Azerbaijan-Italy cooperation in the healthcare sector were discussed in a meeting between the Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev and Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Luca Di Gianfrancesco, Report informs.

    Teymur Musayev emphasized the importance of further deepening relations in the healthcare sector between the two countries and stated that they are ready for practical cooperation with Italy.

    The minister expressed confidence that cooperation would develop further in the future.

    The ambassador noted that diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992, and bilateral cooperation has developed with positive dynamics since then. According to him, over the past years, Azerbaijan-Italy relations have come a long way, rising to the level of strategic partnership. Interest was also expressed in establishing effective cooperation with the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan.

    In addition, an exchange of views took place on establishing cooperation in the implementation of healthcare systems digitalization, pharmaceuticals, medical education, physician development, the importance of experience exchange in healthcare management, and other matters of mutual interest.

    Azərbaycan və İtaliya arasında səhiyyə sahəsində əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и Италия обсуждили сотрудничество в сфере здравоохранения

