Azerbaijan invites Mexico to participate in WUF13 at high level - EXCLUSIVE
Foreign policy
- 26 November, 2025
- 10:26
Mexico has received an invitation from Azerbaijan to participate at the highest level in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will be held in Baku in May 2026, Mexico's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, told Report.
"We have already received an invitation from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to participate in WUF13. Since this is an invitation at the highest level, the process takes time – the relevant process must be conducted in Mexico City," the diplomat noted.
