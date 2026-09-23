Azerbaijan, ICRC discuss missing persons and peace process

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC.

They exchanged views on the current state of the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, efforts to address the legacy of the former conflict and the need to clarify the fate of missing persons.

Azerbaijan reaffirmed its commitment to international humanitarian law and humanitarian principles, emphasizing the importance of maintaining dialogue with the ICRC based on mutual interest.