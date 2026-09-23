Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan, ICRC discuss missing persons and peace process

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 20:23
    Azerbaijan, ICRC discuss missing persons and peace process

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC.

    They exchanged views on the current state of the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, efforts to address the legacy of the former conflict and the need to clarify the fate of missing persons.

    Azerbaijan reaffirmed its commitment to international humanitarian law and humanitarian principles, emphasizing the importance of maintaining dialogue with the ICRC based on mutual interest.

    Mirjana Spoljaric Jeyhun Bayramov UN General Assembly Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
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