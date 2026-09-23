Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijani ambassador, Thessaly governor discuss cooperation prospects

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 20:56
    Azerbaijani ambassador, Thessaly governor discuss cooperation prospects

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Greece Arif Mammadov met with Thessaly Governor Dimitrios Kouretas in Larissa during a visit to the region.

    According to Report, citing Mammadov's post on X, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan's regions and Thessaly in agrifood, water management, tourism and culture.

    They also exchanged views on opportunities to share experience and strengthen business ties.

    Arif Mammadov Azerbaijan-Greece relations
    Arif Məmmədov və Dimitrios Kuretas əməkdaşlıq perspektivlərini müzakirə ediblər
    Азербайджан и Греция обсудили перспективы сотрудничества
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:01

    Azerbaijan, Cyprus discuss political dialogue and regional developments

    Foreign policy
    23:47

    Türkiye to gradually hand over Bashiqa-Zilkan base to Iraq

    Region
    23:30

    Erdoğan, Pashinyan discuss Türkiye-Armenia normalization

    Region
    23:24

    Al-Sharaa says peace with Israel possible if Syria's rights respected

    Other countries
    23:03

    Jeyhun Bayramov meets US Congressman Joe Wilson

    Foreign policy
    22:49
    Video

    Euronews highlights Azerbaijani music at Montreux-Vevey festival

    Cultural policy
    22:30

    Nizami Ganjavi International Center launches high-level UNGA side event

    Foreign policy
    22:08
    Photo

    Fuad Huseynaliyev: Azerbaijan has always held heroism of martyrs and veterans in high regard

    Media
    21:44

    Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia to hold 9th Joint Commission meeting this year

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed