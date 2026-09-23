Azerbaijani ambassador, Thessaly governor discuss cooperation prospects
Foreign policy
- 23 September, 2026
- 20:56
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Greece Arif Mammadov met with Thessaly Governor Dimitrios Kouretas in Larissa during a visit to the region.
According to Report, citing Mammadov's post on X, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan's regions and Thessaly in agrifood, water management, tourism and culture.
They also exchanged views on opportunities to share experience and strengthen business ties.
Arif Məmmədov və Dimitrios Kuretas əməkdaşlıq perspektivlərini müzakirə ediblər
Азербайджан и Греция обсудили перспективы сотрудничества
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