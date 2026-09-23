Chinese ambassador expects record trade, investment with Azerbaijan

Trade and investment between China and Azerbaijan are expected to reach record levels this year, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said.

According to Report, she made the remarks at an event marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Lu said freight volumes on the China-Europe Railway Express route through Azerbaijan and the Caspian Sea are also expected to double this year.

"Practical cooperation is the foundation of our relations. Trade and investment between China and Azerbaijan are expected to reach record levels this year. Our cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative brings practical benefits to the peoples of both countries. Freight volumes on the China-Europe Railway Express route through Azerbaijan and the Caspian Sea are expected to double this year," she said.

The ambassador described 2026 as a year of important achievements in China-Azerbaijan relations.

She noted that Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev recently attended the Global Sustainable Transport Forum in China, where an intergovernmental agreement on international road transport between China and Azerbaijan was signed.

According to Lu, the agreement will provide additional impetus to cooperation in transport connectivity.

She also said China and Azerbaijan consistently support each other on issues concerning sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and respect each other's chosen development paths.

Lu noted that under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, high-level cooperation between the two countries had become an example of mutual trust, equality and friendly partnership between states.

She said the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Azerbaijan has broad prospects and significant potential, adding that Beijing is ready to work with Baku to fully implement agreements reached by the two countries' leaders.

The ambassador also noted that China and Azerbaijan cooperate closely and coordinate their activities within multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).