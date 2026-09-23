Deputy PM: Azerbaijan-China trade turnover rises 4.5% to $2.6 billion

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China reached $2.6 billion in the first seven months of 2026, up 4.5% from the same period last year, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said.

According to Report, Mustafayev made the remarks at an event marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

He said 455 Chinese companies are currently operating actively in various sectors of Azerbaijan's economy, including industry, agriculture, transport, construction, trade and services.

"Nearly 50 joint projects are currently being implemented in various areas between major Azerbaijani and Chinese companies," Mustafayev said.

He noted that Azerbaijan-China trade and economic cooperation continues to develop steadily and shows positive momentum.

Mustafayev said consistent work is underway to further expand trade ties and promote Azerbaijani products in the Chinese market. He highlighted the role of Azerbaijan's Trade Representative Office, operating in China since 2018, as well as six Azerbaijani trade houses established in various Chinese cities.

He said positive dynamics were also being observed in investment cooperation.

Since 1995, direct investment from China in Azerbaijan has totaled $976 million, while Azerbaijan's total investment in China has reached $1.9 billion.

Mustafayev added that the growing presence of Chinese companies in Azerbaijan's economy is another important indicator of expanding investment cooperation.