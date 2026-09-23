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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan see strong potential to expand trade and investment

    Foreign policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 20:47
    Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan see strong potential to expand trade and investment

    Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan have significant potential to further increase bilateral trade and investment in the coming years, Saudi Ambassador to Azerbaijan Issam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili said.

    According to Report, he made the remarks at a reception marking the 96th anniversary of Saudi Arabia's National Day.

    The ambassador said Saudi-Azerbaijani relations, established in 1991, are actively developing across various fields.

    "We are working to increase trade and investment through the Joint Intergovernmental Commission and the Saudi-Azerbaijani Business Council, while strengthening political coordination through the Political Consultations Committee," he said.

    Al-Jutaili noted that Saudi Arabia plays an important role internationally as a member of the G20 and one of the key participants in global energy markets.

    He said the Kingdom also focuses on environmental sustainability and combating climate change and has become a major destination for international investment and tourism through the implementation of strategic projects.

    The ambassador also highlighted Saudi Arabia's role in promoting regional and international security and stability.

    "The Kingdom acts as an effective mediator in various humanitarian initiatives and peace efforts and plays a leading role in providing humanitarian and emergency assistance to countries and peoples in need," he said.

    Turning to the economy, Al-Jutaili said Saudi Arabia had maintained economic stability despite the complex situation in the region.

    "The Kingdom's achievements in various fields have demonstrated to the world that Saudi Vision 2030 is not merely a dream, but a reality being implemented every day," he said.

    The ambassador concluded by extending wishes of health, happiness, development and prosperity to President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani government and the people of Azerbaijan.

    Issam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili Saudi Arabia Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia relations
    Səfir: Azərbaycan və Səudiyyə Ərəbistanının ticarətin artırılması üçün potensialı var
    Посол: У Азербайджана и Саудовской Аравии есть потенциал для роста торговли
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