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    SOCAR, Karpowership discuss cooperation in international markets

    Economy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 19:50
    SOCAR, Karpowership discuss cooperation in international markets

    SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Orhan Remzi Karadeniz, Chairman of the Board of Türkiye's Karpowership.

    According to Report, citing SOCAR, the guests were briefed on the company's global expansion strategy and projects implemented in various countries.

    It was noted that SOCAR, as it expands its international presence, attaches particular importance to building strategic partnerships across different segments of the energy value chain and diversifying its investment portfolio.

    The meeting also focused on opportunities for joint activities between SOCAR and Karpowership in international markets, including possible cooperation in power generation, energy infrastructure, new energy solutions and other areas of mutual interest.

    SOCAR, Karpowership discuss cooperation in international markets
    SOCAR, Karpowership discuss cooperation in international markets

    State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf Turkish companies energy sector
    Photo
    Rövşən Nəcəf Orhan Remzi Karadenizlə görüşüb
    Photo
    Ровшан Наджаф встретился с Орханом Ремзи Караденизом
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