Azerbaijan held political consultations with 52 countries in 2025
Foreign policy
- 26 December, 2025
- 15:43
Azerbaijan conducted political consultations with 52 countries this year, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on the outcomes of the country"s foreign policy activities for 2025.
According to Report, he noted that during the reporting period, Azerbaijan also signed 191 documents with 41 countries.
