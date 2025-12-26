Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Foreign policy
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 15:43
    Azerbaijan held political consultations with 52 countries in 2025

    Azerbaijan conducted political consultations with 52 countries this year, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on the outcomes of the country"s foreign policy activities for 2025.

    According to Report, he noted that during the reporting period, Azerbaijan also signed 191 documents with 41 countries.

    Jeyhun Bayramov political consultations
    Bu il Azərbaycan 52 ölkə ilə siyasi məsləhətləşmələr aparıb
    Азербайджан в 2025 году провел политические консультации с 52 странами

