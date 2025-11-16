Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan fully joins format of consultative meetings of Central Asian countries

    Foreign policy
    • 16 November, 2025
    • 10:40
    Azerbaijan fully joins format of consultative meetings of Central Asian countries

    Azerbaijan has joined the format of consultative meetings of the heads of Central Asian states as a full participant.

    As Report's correspondent from Tashkent informs, this was announced by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in his welcoming speech at the opening of the VII Consultative meeting of the heads of states in the Central Asia+Azerbaijan format.

    "The Central Asia+Azerbaijan format will build a strong bridge between Central Asia and the South Caucasus, paving the way for the formation of a unified space for cooperation," said Mirziyoyev.

    According to him, this will give a powerful impetus to development and open new horizons for trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation, as well as contribute to the development of consolidated solutions on sustainable development issues.

    "All this will undoubtedly strengthen the strategic interconnectedness and sustainability of both regions. I want to sincerely thank all my respected colleagues for making this important decision and congratulate Ilham Aliyev on joining the format of consultative meetings as a full participant," emphasized the Uzbek leader.

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev Uzbekistan Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan Mərkəzi Asiya ölkələrinin məşvərət görüşləri formatına tamhüquqlu iştirakçı kimi qoşulub
    Азербайджан присоединился к формату консультативных встреч стран Центральной Азии в качестве полноправного участника

