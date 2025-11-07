Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan, EU agree to resume talks on draft comprehensive agreement

    Foreign policy
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 16:15
    Azerbaijan, EU agree to resume talks on draft comprehensive agreement

    Azerbaijan and the European Union have reached a general agreement on starting negotiations on new Partnership Priorities and as well as resuming negotiations on the draft of a new comprehensive agreement, Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with Report.

    The spokesperson noted that on May 22, the 6th meeting of the Azerbaijan-EU Security Dialogue was held in Brussels with the participation of Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

    "The 3rd meeting of the Azerbaijan-EU Energy Dialogue was held on June 13, 2025, in Brussels. Additionally, the 2nd high-level Transport Dialogue took place on October 9 of this year, also in Brussels."

    According to Hajizada, one of the key future directions in Azerbaijan-EU relations is the development of bilateral ties in a strategic format with individual EU member states: "Currently, Azerbaijan is a strategic partner with 10 EU countries."

    Azərbaycan və Aİ arasında yeni hərtərəfli Saziş layihəsi üzrə danışıqların bərpa edilməsi barədə razılıq var
    Азербайджан и ЕС возобновят переговоры по соглашению о стратегическом партнерстве

