Azerbaijan congratulates UN on its 80th anniversary
Foreign policy
- 24 October, 2025
- 12:48
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended its congratulations to the United Nations on the occasion of the United Nations Day and the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, Report informs.
"Today marks the United Nations Day and 80th anniversary of the United Nations. As a staunch advocate of international law and multilateralism, Azerbaijan will continue to be a reliable partner of the UN and will spare no effort in further contributing to international peace and security," the MFA wrote on X.
