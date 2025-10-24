Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Azerbaijan congratulates UN on its 80th anniversary

    Foreign policy
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 12:48
    Azerbaijan congratulates UN on its 80th anniversary

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended its congratulations to the United Nations on the occasion of the United Nations Day and the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, Report informs.

    "Today marks the United Nations Day and 80th anniversary of the United Nations. As a staunch advocate of international law and multilateralism, Azerbaijan will continue to be a reliable partner of the UN and will spare no effort in further contributing to international peace and security," the MFA wrote on X.

    United Nations Day Ministry of Foreign Affairs Azerbaijan
    XİN: Azərbaycan bundan sonra da BMT ilə etibarlı tərəfdaş olaraq qalacaq
    МИД: Азербайджан и впредь будет надежным партнером ООН

