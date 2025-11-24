Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan congratulates Türkiye and Australia on COP31

    Foreign policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 14:07
    Azerbaijan congratulates Türkiye and Australia on COP31

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Türkiye on being selected to host COP31 and Australia on being selected as the President of Negotiations, Report informs.

    "We extend heartfelt congratulations to brotherly Türkiye on being selected to host the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), and to Australia on being selected as a President of Negotiations," the MFA wrote on X.

    As the President of COP29, the MFA noted, Azerbaijan will spare no effort in supporting the successful implementation of this important mission.

    "We wish both countries every success and are confident that COP31 will make important contributions to global efforts in combating climate change," reads the statement.

