Azerbaijan, Central Asia Regional Environmental Center review co-op on protecting Caspian Sea

The ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan and the project office of the Central Asia Regional Environmental Center have discussed the development of environmental dialogue within the Central Asia + Azerbaijan framework, Report informs referring to the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan.

A working meeting between the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, Gismat Gozalov, and the Director of the Center's project office in Turkmenistan, Mergen Kepbanov, took place on September 22 in Ashgabat.

During the meeting, the parties discussed current cooperation and prospects for further developing interaction between the Center's Project Office in Turkmenistan and the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the areas of environmental protection, climate change, sustainable development, and conservation of the Caspian Sea ecosystem.

Mergen Kepbanov briefed the Azerbaijani side on the main areas of activity of the Center and its Project Office in Turkmenistan. It was noted that the Project Office has been operating in the country since 2014, contributing to the development of regional environmental cooperation, cross-sectoral dialogue, and partnerships among government institutions, international organizations, experts, and civil society.

Particular attention was paid to the established cooperation between the Center and Azerbaijani partners. In particular, representatives of the Center's Project Office in Turkmenistan have participated in international events in Baku, including events held within COP29 in 2024, as well as forums and initiatives aimed at strengthening cooperation between civil society organizations in Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of further developing environmental dialogue in the Central Asia + Azerbaijan format. The parties discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation in the areas of climate change, conservation of the Caspian Sea's biodiversity, water resources, combating land degradation, development of renewable energy, environmental education, and youth engagement in the environmental agenda. The Center views these areas as a promising basis for strengthening regional cooperation.

Particular attention during the meeting was given to methane emissions reduction. Mergen Kepbanov informed the Azerbaijani side that an international conference dedicated to methane emissions reduction is planned to be held in Ashgabat on October 29-30, 2026, with the support of the Center's Project Office in Turkmenistan.

The forthcoming event is intended to provide a platform for sharing experience and discussing modern approaches and practical solutions for reducing methane emissions and implementing climate initiatives. Methane-related issues are also among the prospective areas of cooperation identified by the Project Office.

The meeting emphasized the importance of further developing contacts among government institutions, the diplomatic community, research and expert organizations of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan. The organization of joint conferences, round tables, and expert meetings in Ashgabat and Baku was identified as one of the prospective formats for cooperation.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their interest in maintaining an active working dialogue and further strengthening partnership relations. It was noted that the common environmental challenges facing the Caspian region and the experience accumulated through cooperation create favourable conditions for developing more systematic cooperation among Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and the countries of Central Asia in the fields of environment, climate, and sustainable development.

The Center's Project Office in Turkmenistan confirms its readiness to further develop constructive cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan and to implement joint initiatives aimed at strengthening regional environmental and climate partnerships.