Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Azerbaijan, Cambodia to establish working group

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 16:06
    Azerbaijan, Cambodia to establish working group

    Azerbaijan and Cambodia will establish a working group, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated while delivering a joint press statement with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Baku, Report informs.

    "We actively cooperate in international organizations, support each other, and have also agreed to intensify our contacts on the bilateral track, having very good political ties and working actively in the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, and CICA.

    We definitely also need to see what we can do on the trade and investment track. We discussed these opportunities at length and established a joint working group, which will concentrate on the practical aspects of our trade and investment cooperation," the head of state noted.

    Ilham Aliyev Hun Manet Working Group Azerbaijan-Cambodia relations
    Azərbaycan və Kamboca işçi qrupu yaradacaqlar
    Азербайджан и Камбоджа создадут рабочую группу
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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