Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign memorandum on missing persons

The State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens and the Institute for Missing Persons of Bosnia and Herzegovina have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

According to Report, the document provides for cooperation in identifying areas of bilateral engagement and clarifying the fate of missing persons.

It is noted that in April 2025, a delegation from the State Commission visited Sarajevo to discuss the draft memorandum. During the visit, the draft Memorandum of Understanding was discussed and agreed upon.