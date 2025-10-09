Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign memorandum on missing persons
Foreign policy
- 09 October, 2025
- 12:32
The State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens and the Institute for Missing Persons of Bosnia and Herzegovina have signed a Memorandum of Understanding.
According to Report, the document provides for cooperation in identifying areas of bilateral engagement and clarifying the fate of missing persons.
It is noted that in April 2025, a delegation from the State Commission visited Sarajevo to discuss the draft memorandum. During the visit, the draft Memorandum of Understanding was discussed and agreed upon.
Latest News
12:58
Central Bank announces development of bill on virtual assetsFinance
12:56
Ambassador: Energy co-op with Azerbaijan - one of Moldova's prioritiesEnergy
12:47
Ambassador: Azerbaijan was first in post-Soviet space to resolve its territorial issueForeign policy
12:45
Azerbaijan's fintech association signs memorandums of understandingFinance
12:43
Azerbaijan Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani sideForeign policy
12:41
China commerce ministry adds 14 foreign entities to unreliable entity listOther countries
12:32
Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign memorandum on missing personsForeign policy
12:28
Photo
Creating change through art: Where climate action meets inclusion and accessibilityBusiness
12:28