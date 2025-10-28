Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Azerbaijan, Belarus sign joint protocol to expand economic cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 14:31
    Azerbaijan and Belarus have signed a joint protocol aimed at expanding economic cooperation.

    According to Report, the signing took place following the 15th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

    The document outlines commitments to implement new projects, coordinate the work of joint task groups, and carry out specific initiatives.

    Both sides reaffirmed the strategic nature of Azerbaijani-Belarusian relations and expressed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation based on the principles of friendship, mutual benefit, and support.

    Azərbaycanla Belarus arasında iqtisadi əməkdaşlığın genişləndirilməsinə dair Birgə Protokol imzalanıb
    Азербайджан и Беларусь подписали совместный протокол о расширении экономического сотрудничества

