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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan, Austria discuss expanding bilateral partnerships

    Foreign policy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 21:38
    Azerbaijan, Austria discuss expanding bilateral partnerships

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Austria Kamil Khasiyev held a courtesy meeting with Secretary General of the Austrian Foreign Ministry Nikolaus Marschik to discuss expanding existing partnerships between the two countries.

    According to Report, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Austria, the sides exchanged views on current aspects of bilateral relations and their future prospects.

    They also expressed interest in further deepening political, economic and cultural dialogue and expanding existing partnerships.

    Kamil Khasiyev Nikolaus Marschik Austria
    Avstriya XİN-də Azərbaycanla tərəfdaşlığın genişləndirilməsi müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и Австрия обсудили перспективы расширения партнерства

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