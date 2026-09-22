Azerbaijan, Austria discuss expanding bilateral partnerships
- 22 September, 2026
- 21:38
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Austria Kamil Khasiyev held a courtesy meeting with Secretary General of the Austrian Foreign Ministry Nikolaus Marschik to discuss expanding existing partnerships between the two countries.
According to Report, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Austria, the sides exchanged views on current aspects of bilateral relations and their future prospects.
They also expressed interest in further deepening political, economic and cultural dialogue and expanding existing partnerships.
Kamil Khasiyev, der designierte Botschafter der Republik Aserbaidschan in Österreich, hat Nikolaus Marschik, dem Generalsekretär des Bundesministeriums für europäische und internationale Angelegenheiten (BMEIA), einen offiziellen Höflichkeitsbesuch abgestattet.— Embassy of Azerbaijan in Austria and Slovenia (@AzEmbAustria) September 22, 2026
Im Rahmen des… pic.twitter.com/QX8XoTcUGX