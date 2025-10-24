Azerbaijan approves memorandum on statistical cooperation with Tajikistan

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in statistics, signed in Baku on September 26, 2025, between the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan and the Statistics Agency under the President of Tajikistan, has been officially approved, Report informs.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree endorsing the document.

Following the memorandum's entry into force, the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan will ensure the implementation of its provisions.

Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has been instructed to notify the Government of Tajikistan that the necessary domestic procedures for the memorandum's entry into force have been completed.