Chinese ambassador: Trade with Azerbaijan to break historical record

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China is expected to reach a record high by the end of 2025, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said at a briefing on the year's end, Report informs.

According to her, along with the high level of political relations, there is also steady growth in trade and economic relations.

"In January-October of this year, trade between China and Azerbaijan reached $2.44 billion, a 21.9% increase compared to the same period last year. This figure is expected to reach a historic high by the end of the year," the diplomat noted.

She also emphasized that in 2025, trade between Azerbaijan and China will reach new record levels for the third consecutive year.

"China remains Azerbaijan's largest importer and the country's fourth-largest trading partner. Investment, economic, and technological cooperation between the two countries continues to deepen. Chinese companies are actively implementing projects in Azerbaijan, including construction materials production, retail, automotive manufacturing, and photovoltaic power plants," Lu Mei added.