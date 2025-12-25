Andreeva hails Azerbaijan's significant results with UN-backed projects for refugees and IDPs

Azerbaijan have achieved significant results in implementing humanitarian and development-oriented projects for refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in cooperation with United Nations agencies, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva told a meeting with Rovshan Rzayev, Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, held on the occasion of the end of her term of office, Report informs.

The meeting emphasized that long-term cooperation with the UN and its specialized agencies has played an important role in addressing the challenges caused by refugee and internal displacement issues faced by Azerbaijan.

It was noted that Andreyeva carried out her mission in Azerbaijan during a particularly significant period for the state and the people. Following the liberation of the occupied territories, the return of IDPs to their native lands has begun, and the Great Return Program is being implemented.

The sides highlighted that measures taken by the Azerbaijani government to ensure the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of displaced persons, as well as large-scale reconstruction efforts in Karabakh and East Zangazur, have drawn considerable international interest. At the same time, attention was drawn to the ongoing threat posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance in these areas and the importance of continued cooperation with international organizations to address this threat.

Andreeva's cooperation with the State Committee during her tenure as the UN resident coordinator was highly praised, noting that under her leadership, partnerships with UN agencies deepened further, resulting in notable achievements in humanitarian and development projects for refugees and IDPs.