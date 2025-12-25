Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    FC Union Berlin defender linked with shock Barcelona move

    Football
    • 25 December, 2025
    • 11:43
    FC Union Berlin defender linked with shock Barcelona move

    1. FC Union Berlin defender Diogo Leite is on FC Barcelona's transfer shortlist, according to Mundo Deportivo, Report informs via One Football.

    After ex-Gladbach star Andreas Christensen suffered a cruciate ligament injury, the Catalan club are on the hunt for a quick replacement.

    Leite is only under contract with the Köpenick outfit until next summer and has been linked with a winter transfer away this January.

    The 26-year-old centre-half fits the desired profile Barcelona want, but is considered not at the top of their wish list.

    Union Berlin have reportedly set a price tag of €10million for the Portuguese native, who was also linked with Fenerbahçe and Fiorentina.

    Other candidates – albeit harder to acquire so soon – include Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck and Bayern target Marc Guéhi.

    Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan), Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Diego Llorente (Real Betis), Luiz Felipe (Rayo Vallecano), and Juan Foyth (Villarreal) are also listed as possibilities.

