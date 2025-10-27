Azerbaijan appoints new consul general in Tabriz
The Consul General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz has been recalled.
According to Report, the relevant decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.
The decree states that Aliannaghi Huseynov has been relieved of his duties as Azerbaijan's Consul General in Tabriz, Iran.
By another decree, Taleh Zohrabov has been appointed as the new Consul General.
