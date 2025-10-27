Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 17:07
    The Consul General of Azerbaijan in Tabriz has been recalled.

    According to Report, the relevant decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

    The decree states that Aliannaghi Huseynov has been relieved of his duties as Azerbaijan's Consul General in Tabriz, Iran.

    By another decree, Taleh Zohrabov has been appointed as the new Consul General.

    Azərbaycan Təbrizdə yeni baş konsul təyin edib
    Назначен новый генконсул Азербайджана в Тебризе

