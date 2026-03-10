European gas prices drop 14.5% at start of Tuesday trading

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Energy
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 12:31
    Exchange prices for natural gas in Europe fell by 14.5% at the start of trading on Tuesday, slightly exceeding $577 per 1,000 cubic meters, Report.

    According to trading data from the London-based ICE exchange, April futures - the nearest contracts - on the TTF index, Europe's largest gas hub located in the Netherlands, opened trading at $602.8 per 1,000 cubic meters, down 10.7%.

    Later, the price declined further to $577.1 per 1,000 cubic meters, marking a 14.5% drop.

    The price dynamics are calculated based on the settlement price of the previous trading day, which stood at $675.1 per 1,000 cubic meters.

    Биржевые цены на газ в Европе снизились на 14,5%

