President Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to Constitution of Nakhchivan AR

President Ilham Aliyev approved amendments to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, introducing new articles concerning the powers of the Supreme Assembly and the Cabinet of Ministers of the NAR.

According to Report, in connection with this, President Ilham Aliyev signed the Constitutional Law "On Approval of Amendments to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic."

The document provides for the addition of two new articles-3-1 and 28-1-to the Constitution of Nakhchivan, the removal of Article 5, as well as amendments to a number of other articles and to the preamble.

Under the previous version of the Constitution of Nakhchivan, the preamble noted that the foundations of Nakhchivan's autonomy were enshrined in international treaties-the Moscow Treaty of 16 March 1921 and the Kars Treaty of 13 October 1921.

The new version says that the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is an integral part of the Republic of Azerbaijan. As a result, references to the treaties are removed from the Constitution of Nakhchivan.