    President of Azerbaijan approves transition to registering insured persons using FIN codes

    Domestic policy
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 12:47
    President of Azerbaijan approves transition to registering insured persons using FIN codes

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved legislative amendments that will henceforth require insurance companies to maintain records of insured individuals using only the FIN code of their identity card, Report informs.

    The head of state approved the corresponding amendments to the Labor Code, the laws "On Individual Registration in the State Social Insurance System," and "On Labor Pensions."

    According to the amendments, employers will no longer be required to request their social security number from employees upon hiring or otherwise obtain it.

    The law comes into force on July 1.

    Azərbaycanda sığortaolunanların sığortaçıda uçotu yalnız FİN kodla aparılacaq
    Президент Азербайджана утвердил переход на учет застрахованных по FIN-коду

