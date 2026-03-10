President of Azerbaijan approves transition to registering insured persons using FIN codes

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has approved legislative amendments that will henceforth require insurance companies to maintain records of insured individuals using only the FIN code of their identity card, Report informs.

The head of state approved the corresponding amendments to the Labor Code, the laws "On Individual Registration in the State Social Insurance System," and "On Labor Pensions."

According to the amendments, employers will no longer be required to request their social security number from employees upon hiring or otherwise obtain it.

The law comes into force on July 1.