Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Japan
Foreign policy
- 27 October, 2025
- 16:40
Azerbaijan has appointed a new ambassador to Japan.
According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.
The document states that Farid Talibov has been appointed to the post.
By a separate decree, Gursel Ismayilzada has been recalled from his position as Azerbaijan"s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan.
