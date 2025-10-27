Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Japan

    Foreign policy
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 16:40
    Azerbaijan has appointed a new ambassador to Japan.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

    The document states that Farid Talibov has been appointed to the post.

    By a separate decree, Gursel Ismayilzada has been recalled from his position as Azerbaijan"s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan.

    Azərbaycanın Yaponiyadakı səfiri geri çağırılıb, Prezident yeni səfir təyin edib
    Назначен новый посол Азербайджана в Японии

