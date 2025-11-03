Azerbaijan applauds UNESCO's designation of December 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day
Foreign policy
- 03 November, 2025
- 21:42
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) welcomed UNESCO's decision to declare December 15 as the World Day of the Turkic Family of Languages, Report informs.
"December 15 has officially been proclaimed as World Turkic Language Family Day as per the landmark decision by UNESCO during the 43rd Session of General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The chosen date honors the day when the Orkhon Inscriptions, the earliest written monuments that reveal the profound common roots and shared history of all Turkic languages, was deciphered. Azerbaijan welcomes this vital step in celebrating our rich linguistic heritage, promoting global cultural diversity, and strengthening the bonds within the Turkic world," the MFA wrote on X.
Azerbaijan applauds UNESCO's designation of December 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day
