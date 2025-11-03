Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Azerbaijan applauds UNESCO's designation of December 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day

    Foreign policy
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 21:42
    Azerbaijan applauds UNESCO's designation of December 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day

    The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) welcomed UNESCO's decision to declare December 15 as the World Day of the Turkic Family of Languages, Report informs.

    "December 15 has officially been proclaimed as World Turkic Language Family Day as per the landmark decision by UNESCO during the 43rd Session of General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The chosen date honors the day when the Orkhon Inscriptions, the earliest written monuments that reveal the profound common roots and shared history of all Turkic languages, was deciphered. Azerbaijan welcomes this vital step in celebrating our rich linguistic heritage, promoting global cultural diversity, and strengthening the bonds within the Turkic world," the MFA wrote on X.

    Azerbaijan UNESCO World Turkic Language Family Day
    XİN: UNESCO-nun dekabrın 15-ni Dünya Türk Dilləri Ailəsi Günü elan etməsini alqışlayırıq
    МИД: Азербайджан приветствует решение ЮНЕСКО об учреждении Всемирного дня тюркской языковой семьи

    Latest News

    21:42

    Azerbaijan applauds UNESCO's designation of December 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day

    Foreign policy
    21:06
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Romania agree to implement joint initiatives in media sector

    Media
    20:52

    Erdogan: Türkiye plans to deliver 250 more Altay tanks to its military

    Region
    20:45

    OpenAI turns to Amazon in $38B cloud services deal after restructuring

    ICT
    20:32
    Video

    Ukrainian Navy strikes Russian elite unit on Syvash drilling platform

    Other countries
    20:20

    FM: Türkiye to make every effort to achieve peace in Middle East

    Other
    20:12

    EU discusses export restrictions with China and considers countermeasures

    Other countries
    20:03

    Brussels to host historic EU Enlargement Summit on Nov. 4

    Other countries
    19:46

    ChatGPT's share of tablets in Azerbaijan dropped by nearly 6% in October

    ICT
    All News Feed