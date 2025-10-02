Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan mull development of interparliamentary dialogue

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discussed the development of interparliamentary dialogue and the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, Report informs, citing the Senate of Uzbekistan.

"On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan, a meeting was held online between members of the friendship groups of the parliaments of the two countries. It was noted that, thanks to the consistent efforts of the heads of both states, cooperation between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan has reached the level of strategic partnership and alliance and continues to develop across all areas," the statement said.

The sides emphasized that interparliamentary dialogue is also steadily progressing. They discussed the exchange of experience in parliamentary oversight and the further development of active dialogue with territorial representative bodies.

The meeting also addressed the further expansion of bilateral trade and economic, investment, tourism, transport, and interregional cooperation.