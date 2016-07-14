Azerbaijan and Ukraine ink several bilateral documents

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts 5th meeting of the Council of Presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine. As a result of the meeting, several bilateral documents were signed. Report informs, the presidents of the two countries signed a protocol of the 5th meeting of the Council of Presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

Also in the presence of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, were signed a document on cooperation between the customs authorities of the two countries in the fight against customs fraud with the transport of goods by air transport and a program of cooperation in the sphere of culture and art in the 2016-2020 years between the Ministries of Culture of both countries.