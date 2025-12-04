Azerbaijan and UK discuss prospects for deeper cooperation

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Stephen Doughty, UK Minister of State for Europe, North America and the Overseas Territories, on the margins of the 32nd meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna, Report informs.

"Discussions covered the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–UK cooperation, including political dialogue, energy security, trade and investment. They also exchanged views on regional developments and opportunities to advance the Azerbaijan-UK strategic partnership," the Azerbaijan MFA said on X.