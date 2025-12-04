Azerbaijan and UK discuss prospects for deeper cooperation
Foreign policy
- 04 December, 2025
- 15:13
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Stephen Doughty, UK Minister of State for Europe, North America and the Overseas Territories, on the margins of the 32nd meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna, Report informs.
"Discussions covered the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–UK cooperation, including political dialogue, energy security, trade and investment. They also exchanged views on regional developments and opportunities to advance the Azerbaijan-UK strategic partnership," the Azerbaijan MFA said on X.
Latest News
16:00
Uzbek FM: Azerbaijan–Armenia progress shows that complex issues can be resolvedOther countries
15:53
ADB ready to strengthen support to Azerbaijan in green, digital transportInfrastructure
15:36
Economic expert: Gold prices may climb to $4,500 per ounce in coming monthsBusiness
15:35
Meeting of Caspian Cooperation Commission to take place on December 8Other countries
15:31
Pashinyan: Peace with Azerbaijan has led to surge in tourist flow to ArmeniaRegion
15:13
Azerbaijan and UK discuss prospects for deeper cooperationForeign policy
15:06
UN Security Council delegation visits Syria after 14 years of isolationOther countries
14:50
Norwagian FM calls for support to Azerbaijan-Armenia peace processOther countries
14:47