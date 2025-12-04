Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan and UK discuss prospects for deeper cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 15:13
    Azerbaijan and UK discuss prospects for deeper cooperation

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Stephen Doughty, UK Minister of State for Europe, North America and the Overseas Territories, on the margins of the 32nd meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna, Report informs.

    "Discussions covered the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan–UK cooperation, including political dialogue, energy security, trade and investment. They also exchanged views on regional developments and opportunities to advance the Azerbaijan-UK strategic partnership," the Azerbaijan MFA said on X.

    Azərbaycan-Böyük Britaniya strateji tərəfdaşlığının irəliyə aparılması imkanları müzakirə olunub
    Байрамов и Даути обсудили возможности продвижения стратегического партнерства

