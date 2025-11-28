Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss strengthening diaspora cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 20:26
    Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss strengthening diaspora cooperation

    Azerbaijan and Türkiye have discussed expanding cooperation in the field of diaspora policy, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan"s State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

    Committee Chairman Fuad Muradov met with a delegation from the Presidency for Turks Abroad (YTB), led by Acting Head Abdulgadi Turus. The sides noted that the close ties between the leaders of the two countries provide a strong foundation for expanding joint initiatives.

    Discussions focused on coordinating the activities of the diasporas of both countries, collaborating on various projects among Turkic nations, and strengthening contacts with compatriots in Türkiye. It was emphasized that the provisions of the Shusha Declaration create additional opportunities for joint work.

    The parties also explored the potential for joint programs, experience exchange, and the implementation of long-term projects aimed at strengthening the unity of diasporas across the Turkic world.

    Azərbaycanla Türkiyə arasında diaspor sahəsində əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и Турция обсудили укрепление сотрудничества между диаспорами

