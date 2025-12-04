Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijan and Netherlands discuss regional issues and mutual cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 17:24
    Azerbaijan and Netherlands discuss regional issues and mutual cooperation

    Ambassador of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan Marianne de Jong met with Rafael Huseynov, Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, according to Report.

    "The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments, and issues of mutual interest to the Netherlands and Azerbaijan," the embassy said in a post on X.

    Marianne de Jong Netherlands Rafael Huseynov Azerbaijan cooperation
    Azərbaycan və Niderland regional məsələləri və əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Нидерланды обсудили региональные вопросы и взаимное сотрудничество

    Latest News

    17:49

    OSCE Ministerial Council: Peace process in South Caucasus among year's key developments

    Other
    17:44
    Photo

    Cifft's 37th World Tourism Film Awards ceremony opens in Guimarães

    Cultural policy
    17:40

    Two helicopters deployed to extinguish fires in Lachin and Kalbajar

    Incident
    17:24

    Azerbaijan and Netherlands discuss regional issues and mutual cooperation

    Foreign policy
    17:16

    Mirzoyan: Washington summit opened real window of opportunity for South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    17:04

    Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Netherlands hold political consultations in Vienna

    Foreign policy
    17:00
    Photo

    Minister: Great potential to further expand Azerbaijan-Iraq cooperation

    Energy
    16:59

    ADB to help Azerbaijan reduce susceptibility to exogenous shocks

    Finance
    16:50

    Azerbaijani FM: TRIPP of paramount importance for region

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed