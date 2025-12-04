Azerbaijan and Netherlands discuss regional issues and mutual cooperation
Foreign policy
- 04 December, 2025
- 17:24
Ambassador of the Netherlands to Azerbaijan Marianne de Jong met with Rafael Huseynov, Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, according to Report.
"The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments, and issues of mutual interest to the Netherlands and Azerbaijan," the embassy said in a post on X.
