 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani and Georgian PMs discussed implementation of Southern Gas Corridor

    Heads of governments noted the positive dynamics in cooperation at the political, economic and humanitarian spheres

    Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ At the meeting in Baku, Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili with his Azerbaijani counterpart Artur Rasizade has discussed the joint transport and energy projects, Report informs referring to the Sputnik-Georgia.

    During the meeting, the heads of governments noted the positive dynamics in cooperation of countries in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres.

    "Attention has been paid to the large-scale transport and energy projects of regional scale, which jointly carried out particularly by Georgia and Azerbaijan. Especially were mentioned the Southern Gas Corridor and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway projects", stated in the press service of the head of the Georgian government. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi