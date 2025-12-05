Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss establishing joint college

    Foreign policy
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 16:10
    Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss establishing joint college

    Azerbaijan and Georgia are exploring the possibility of creating a joint college to train specialists in energy, deep-water port construction, and submarine cable engineering.

    According to Report, the announcement was made by the Georgian Parliament following a meeting between Mariam Lashkhi, Chair of the Committee on Education, Science, and Youth Affairs, and Azerbaijan's Minister of Education, Emin Amrullayev.

    The discussions focused on deepening cooperation between the two countries across a range of areas. Particular attention was given to joint projects, strengthening partnerships in higher and vocational education, and opportunities for collaborative research.

    "We also discussed the possibility of establishing a joint vocational college, which would support the training of key personnel in energy, deep-water port construction, and submarine cable engineering," Lashkhi said.

    The meeting also covered further development of cooperation between the two countries' academies of sciences, the operation of Georgian-language schools in Azerbaijan, the teaching of the Georgian language and history for ethnic Georgians, and the situation of Azerbaijani-language schools in Georgia.

    In addition, the participants discussed organising a visit by members of the Georgian Parliament to Azerbaijan.

    Azərbaycan və Gürcüstan birgə kollecin yaradılmasını müzakirə edir
    Азербайджан и Грузия обсуждают создание совместного колледжа

