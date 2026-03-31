Azerbaijan and Central Asia discuss expanding cooperation during Uzbekistan meeting

As part of the "Central Asia and Azerbaijan" Friendship Forum being held in the Fergana region of Uzbekistan, an international conference titled "A New Era of Friendship between Central Asian Countries and Azerbaijan" took place, Report informs, citing the Fergana Regional Administration.

Scholars and experts, representatives of international organizations, leaders of state and public institutions, national cultural centers, friendship societies, and mass media representatives from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Azerbaijan attended the event.

In his speech, the Governor of the region, Khayrullo Bozorov, warmly congratulated the participants on this prestigious forum and emphasized that the event plays an important role in strengthening long-standing ties of friendship among peoples, ensuring interethnic harmony, and expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

As noted, today, as a result of the open and pragmatic foreign policy implemented under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, an atmosphere of mutual trust and good-neighborliness is being strengthened in the Central Asian region. In particular, the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia are playing a key role in elevating regional cooperation to a new qualitative level.

Relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have now risen to a high level of strategic partnership, while mutual trust and close dialogue between the leaders of the two countries form a solid foundation for this cooperation. Trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and interregional ties are steadily developing.

It was also noted that the establishment of Heydar Aliyev Alley in Tashkent, the creation of the "Azerbaijan Park," as well as the construction of the "Uzbekistan Park" in Baku and a modern school named after Mirzo Ulugbek in the city of Fuzuli are vivid examples of the friendship and brotherhood between the two peoples.

During the event, speeches were delivered by Chairman of the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Ties with Compatriots Abroad of the Republic of Uzbekistan Kakhramon Sariyev, First Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Protection and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic Kamchibek Dosmatov, representative of the Friendship and Cultural Relations Society of Tajikistan Ibrohim Abdullozoda, First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan Valeh Hajiyev, Vice President of "Otandastar Fund" JSC of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Zhurkadam, as well as other officials and experts. They focused on key aspects of further deepening mutual trust, good-neighborly relations, and practical cooperation in the region, and shared detailed views on the historical roots of friendship between Central Asia and Azerbaijan, current areas of effective cooperation, and priority tasks for the future.

During the forum, agreements were reached to transform this dialogue platform into a permanent one and to promote joint initiatives and programs aimed at ensuring sustainable development in the Fergana region.

As part of the event, a number of active participants were awarded the "Friendship of Peoples" badge.

This scientific conference served as an important platform for comprehensive discussion of the centuries-old historical ties between the countries of the region, shared values, and the issues of cooperation at a new stage.