Azerbaijan and Cambodia share experience in tackling mine contamination

Azerbaijan and Cambodia have both experienced the challenges posed by mine contamination, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint statement to the press with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Baku.

The president recalled that landmines have remained a serious threat since Azerbaijan's territories were liberated.

"We also discussed one issue that is unfortunately a common problem for us: landmines. Both our countries have suffered and are suffering from landmines, and the exchange of experience, knowledge, know-how, and training is of extreme importance," Ilham Aliyev said.

He added that more than 400 people had been killed or injured in recent years as a result of mine explosions involving mines laid by Armenia during its occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

"And also peace and security. Both countries consider peace and security to be the main requisites for development, and peace and security should also be based on the norms of international law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. After 30 years of occupation, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty by force. Today, every inch of Azerbaijani territory is under the control of the Azerbaijani state and people. Large-scale reconstruction and the Great Return programme are now underway in territories liberated from Armenian occupation and cleared of mines," the president noted.