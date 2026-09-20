Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan, ADB discuss strengthening climate cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 20 September, 2026
    • 09:47
    Azerbaijan, ADB discuss strengthening climate cooperation

    Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have discussed strengthening their partnership on climate action.

    Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on climate issues Mukhtar Babayev said on X that he held a meeting with the ADB Board of Directors during its visit to Azerbaijan.

    Babayev said the discussions focused on advancing measures across key sectors to support the implementation of Azerbaijan's NDC 3.0, as well as strengthening adaptation and resilience.

    The sides also exchanged views on the critical role of multilateral development banks in mobilizing climate finance and turning national climate priorities into concrete investment and implementation.

    Mukhtar Babayev Asian Development Bank (ADB) Climate cooperation
    Azərbaycan ilə AİB arasında iqlim fəaliyyəti sahəsində tərəfdaşlığın gücləndirilməsi müzakirə edilib

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