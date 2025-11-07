Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Aykhan Hajizada: Russia's apology in Dushanbe is key step for normalizing relations

    Foreign policy
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 15:31
    Aykhan Hajizada: Russia's apology in Dushanbe is key step for normalizing relations

    The recent apology by Russia in Dushanbe is considered a significant step towards normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, Aykhan Hajizada, Azerbaijan's Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson, said in an interview with Report.

    Hajizada noted that Azerbaijan-Russia relations are based on friendly neighborliness, equal dialogue, mutual respect, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

    He explained that the tension in relations between the two countries in the past year was primarily caused by the crash of an AZAL airplane, which was shot down due to the actions of Russian forces.

    "It is well known that this tragedy was caused by Russia's behavior. We have repeatedly emphasized that we expect Russia to conduct a full and transparent investigation, hold those responsible accountable, and provide compensation to the victims. These steps are crucial to alleviating the negative atmosphere in our bilateral relations," Hajizada stated.

    He further added that the meeting between the presidents of the two countries at the CIS Heads of State Council summit in Dushanbe on October 10, Russia's statements, and the admission that the plane was downed due to an error by Russian armed forces, followed by an apology, are considered an important step towards the normalization of relations.

    "Steps are continuously taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, our embassies, and consulates to protect the rights of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia. Legal assistance and consular support are always provided to detained or arrested citizens within the framework of the law," Hajizada concluded.

    Ayxan Hacızadə: Rusiyanın üzrxahlığı münasibətlərimizin normallaşmasında əhəmiyyətli addımdır
    Гаджизаде: Извинения Москвы перед Баку — важный шаг для нормализации отношений

