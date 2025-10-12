Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Axios: Azerbaijan invited to Gaza peace summit in Egypt

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2025
    • 09:19
    Axios: Azerbaijan invited to Gaza peace summit in Egypt

    Azerbaijan has been invited to the Peace Summit being convened in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on the occasion of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid said in a post on X.

    According to Report, Ravid said official invitations to the countries were sent out by the US State Department.

    "The US State Department today issued an official invitation to the leaders' summit on Gaza, which will be held on Monday in Sharm El-Sheikh. The US has significantly expanded the list of invitees, adding Spain, Japan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Hungary, India, El Salvador, Cyprus, Greece, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Canada. According to one source, Iran was also invited. Israel will not participate," his post reads.

    Earlier, the office of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi stated that the Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh would be held on October 13, with leaders of 20 countries invited.

    Axios: Azərbaycan Qəzza ilə bağlı "Sülh Sammiti"nə dəvət olunub
    Axios: Азербайджан приглашен на "Саммит мира" по Газе в Египте

